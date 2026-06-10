Hunter Goodman And Rockies Play Cubs On June 10

Goodman is hitting for a .243 BA, .319 OBP and .526 SLG with a 33.1% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .845 and he has scored 41 runs. In 257 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs (6th in MLB) and driven in 33 runs. Goodman has recorded five steals on seven attempts. He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Cubs.

The Cubs will send Shota Imanaga (4-6) out to make his 14th start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.74 ERA and 74 strikeouts through 76 2/3 innings pitched.

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