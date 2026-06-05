FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore Belmont Stakes

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Hunter Goodman
Colorado Rockies

Hunter Goodman

Colorado Rockies • #15 C

Hunter Goodman And Rockies Take On Brewers On June 5

Hunter Goodman and the Colorado Rockies will take on the Milwaukee Brewers at Coors Field, on Friday, June 5 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Goodman has +270 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Goodman is hitting for a .244 BA, .314 OBP and .502 SLG with a 33.9% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .816 and he has scored 37 runs. In 239 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 27 runs. Goodman has recorded four steals on six attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Angels.

Brandon Sproat (1-4 with a 6.24 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his 10th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Hunter Goodman

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Colorado RockiesRecent Colorado Rockies Player News

View All Colorado Rockies Player News