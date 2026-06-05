Hunter Goodman And Rockies Take On Brewers On June 5

Goodman is hitting for a .244 BA, .314 OBP and .502 SLG with a 33.9% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .816 and he has scored 37 runs. In 239 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 27 runs. Goodman has recorded four steals on six attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Angels.

Brandon Sproat (1-4 with a 6.24 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his 10th of the season.

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