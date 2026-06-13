Hunter Goodman And Rockies Square Off Against Athletics On June 13

Goodman is hitting for a .240 BA, .315 OBP and .508 SLG with a 34.1% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .823 and he has scored 41 runs. In 270 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 33 runs. Goodman has recorded five steals on seven attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Athletics.

Joey Estes starts for the first time this season for the Athletics.

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