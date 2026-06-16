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Hunter Brown
Houston Astros

Hunter Brown

Houston Astros • #58 SP

Hunter Brown And Astros Face Tigers On June 16

Hunter Brown will get the start for his Houston Astros against the Detroit Tigers at Daikin Park, on Tuesday, June 16 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Brown has -124 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Brown is 1-0 with a 0.84 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday, April 1 when he threw six innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering one earned run while allowing only one hit.

The Tigers are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Hunter Brown

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