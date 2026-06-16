Hunter Brown And Astros Face Tigers On June 16

Brown is 1-0 with a 0.84 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday, April 1 when he threw six innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering one earned run while allowing only one hit.

The Tigers are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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