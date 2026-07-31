Hunter Brown And Astros Play Rangers On July 31

Brown is 2-1 with a 3.45 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox while allowing two hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.