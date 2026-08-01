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Hunter Brown
Houston Astros

Hunter Brown

Houston Astros • #58 SP

Hunter Brown And Astros Play Rangers On Aug. 1

Hunter Brown will get the start for his Houston Astros against the Texas Rangers at Daikin Park, on Saturday, Aug. 1 at 7:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Brown is 3-1 with a 3.42 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Hunter Brown

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