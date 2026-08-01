Hunter Brown And Astros Play Rangers On Aug. 1

Brown is 3-1 with a 3.42 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.