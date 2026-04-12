FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore The Masters

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Heriberto Hernandez
Miami Marlins

Heriberto Hernandez

Miami Marlins • #13 LF

Heriberto Hernandez And Marlins Take On Tigers On April 12

Heriberto Hernandez and his Miami Marlins will square off against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Sunday, April 12 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Hernandez has +730 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Hernandez is hitting for a .143 BA, .268 OBP and .200 SLG with a 17.1% strikeout rate and a 14.6% walk rate. His OPS is .468 and he has scored two runs. In 41 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in five runs. Hernandez has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Tigers.

The Tigers are sending Tarik Skubal (1-2) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 2.55 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Heriberto Hernandez

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Miami MarlinsRecent Miami Marlins Player News

View All Miami Marlins Player News