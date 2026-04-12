Heriberto Hernandez And Marlins Take On Tigers On April 12

Hernandez is hitting for a .143 BA, .268 OBP and .200 SLG with a 17.1% strikeout rate and a 14.6% walk rate. His OPS is .468 and he has scored two runs. In 41 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in five runs. Hernandez has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Tigers.

The Tigers are sending Tarik Skubal (1-2) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 2.55 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.

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