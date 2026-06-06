Heriberto Hernandez And Marlins Play Rays On June 6

Hernandez is hitting for a .217 BA, .300 OBP and .377 SLG with a 22.5% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .677 and he has scored nine runs. In 120 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 23 runs. Hernandez has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Shane McClanahan (6-2) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his 12th start of the season. He has a 2.45 ERA in 55 2/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.