FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore Belmont Stakes

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Heriberto Hernandez
Miami Marlins

Heriberto Hernandez

Miami Marlins • #13 LF

Heriberto Hernandez And Marlins Play Rays On June 6

Heriberto Hernandez and the Miami Marlins will square off against the Tampa Bay Rays at loanDepot park, on Saturday, June 6 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Hernandez has +710 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Hernandez is hitting for a .217 BA, .300 OBP and .377 SLG with a 22.5% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .677 and he has scored nine runs. In 120 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 23 runs. Hernandez has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Shane McClanahan (6-2) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his 12th start of the season. He has a 2.45 ERA in 55 2/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Heriberto Hernandez

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Miami MarlinsRecent Miami Marlins Player News

View All Miami Marlins Player News