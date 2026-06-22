Heriberto Hernandez And Marlins Face Rangers On June 22

Hernandez is hitting for a .233 BA, .302 OBP and .404 SLG with a 25.3% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .707 and he has scored 15 runs. In 162 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 28 runs. Hernandez has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Giants.

Tyler Alexander (1-1) takes the mound for the Rangers to make his second start of the season.

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