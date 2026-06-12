FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Heriberto Hernandez
Miami Marlins

Heriberto Hernandez

Miami Marlins • #13 LF

Heriberto Hernandez And Marlins Square Off Against Pirates On June 12

Heriberto Hernandez and his Miami Marlins will face the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Friday, June 12 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Hernandez has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Hernandez is hitting for a .227 BA, .301 OBP and .370 SLG with a 23.3% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .670 and he has scored 12 runs. In 133 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 23 runs. Hernandez has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Diamondbacks.

Braxton Ashcraft (5-3) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 3.28 ERA in 79 2/3 innings pitched, with 86 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Heriberto Hernandez

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Miami MarlinsRecent Miami Marlins Player News

View All Miami Marlins Player News