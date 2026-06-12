Heriberto Hernandez And Marlins Square Off Against Pirates On June 12

Hernandez is hitting for a .227 BA, .301 OBP and .370 SLG with a 23.3% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .670 and he has scored 12 runs. In 133 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 23 runs. Hernandez has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Diamondbacks.

Braxton Ashcraft (5-3) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 3.28 ERA in 79 2/3 innings pitched, with 86 strikeouts.

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