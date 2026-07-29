Heriberto Hernandez And Marlins Take On Phillies On July 29

Hernandez is hitting for a .241 BA, .309 OBP and .478 SLG with a 26.5% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .787 and he has scored 28 runs. In 275 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 41 runs. Hernandez has recorded seven steals on nine attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Phillies.

Jesus Luzardo (9-5) is aiming for his 10th victory when he takes the mound for the Phillies in his 22nd start of the season. He has a 3.31 ERA in 122 1/3 innings pitched, with 152 strikeouts.

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