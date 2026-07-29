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Heriberto Hernandez
Miami Marlins

Heriberto Hernandez

Miami Marlins • #13 LF

Heriberto Hernandez And Marlins Take On Phillies On July 29

Heriberto Hernandez and his Miami Marlins will face the Philadelphia Phillies at loanDepot park, on Wednesday, July 29 at 12:10 p.m. ET. Hernandez has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Hernandez is hitting for a .241 BA, .309 OBP and .478 SLG with a 26.5% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .787 and he has scored 28 runs. In 275 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 41 runs. Hernandez has recorded seven steals on nine attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Phillies.

Jesus Luzardo (9-5) is aiming for his 10th victory when he takes the mound for the Phillies in his 22nd start of the season. He has a 3.31 ERA in 122 1/3 innings pitched, with 152 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Heriberto Hernandez

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