Heriberto Hernandez And Marlins Play Phillies On July 28

Hernandez is hitting for a .245 BA, .314 OBP and .486 SLG with a 25.8% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .799 and he has scored 28 runs. In 271 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 41 runs. Hernandez has recorded seven steals on nine attempts. In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a home run) against the Phillies.

Aaron Nola (3-8) takes the mound for the Phillies in his 22nd start of the season. He's put together a 5.82 ERA in 108 1/3 innings pitched, with 112 strikeouts.

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