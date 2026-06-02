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Heriberto Hernandez
Miami Marlins

Heriberto Hernandez

Miami Marlins • #13 LF

Heriberto Hernandez And Marlins Take On Nationals On June 2

Heriberto Hernandez and his Miami Marlins will face the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Tuesday, June 2 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Hernandez has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Hernandez is hitting for a .206 BA, .291 OBP and .320 SLG with a 20.9% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .610 and he has scored seven runs. In 110 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 20 runs. Hernandez has recorded five steals on seven attempts. He hit a home run while going 1-for-2 in his last game against the Nationals.

Richard Lovelady (2-3 with a 3.38 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his fourth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Heriberto Hernandez

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