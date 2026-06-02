Heriberto Hernandez And Marlins Take On Nationals On June 2

Hernandez is hitting for a .206 BA, .291 OBP and .320 SLG with a 20.9% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .610 and he has scored seven runs. In 110 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 20 runs. Hernandez has recorded five steals on seven attempts. He hit a home run while going 1-for-2 in his last game against the Nationals.

Richard Lovelady (2-3 with a 3.38 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his fourth of the season.

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