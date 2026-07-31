Heriberto Hernandez And Marlins Take On Mets On July 31

Hernandez is hitting for a .238 BA, .307 OBP and .480 SLG with a 26.5% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .788 and he has scored 29 runs. In 283 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 43 runs. Hernandez has recorded seven steals on nine attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Mets.

Freddy Peralta makes the start for the Mets, his 23rd of the season. He is 5-9 with a 4.99 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched.

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