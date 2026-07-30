Heriberto Hernandez And Marlins Square Off Against Mets On July 30

Hernandez is hitting for a .241 BA, .308 OBP and .486 SLG with a 26.2% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .794 and he has scored 29 runs. In 279 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 43 runs. Hernandez has recorded seven steals on nine attempts. In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Phillies.

Nolan McLean (7-7 with a 3.32 ERA and 142 strikeouts in 119 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his 22nd of the season.

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