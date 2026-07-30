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Heriberto Hernandez
Miami Marlins

Heriberto Hernandez

Miami Marlins • #13 LF

Heriberto Hernandez And Marlins Square Off Against Mets On July 30

Heriberto Hernandez and the Miami Marlins will take on the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Thursday, July 30 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Hernandez has +500 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Hernandez is hitting for a .241 BA, .308 OBP and .486 SLG with a 26.2% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .794 and he has scored 29 runs. In 279 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 43 runs. Hernandez has recorded seven steals on nine attempts. In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Phillies.

Nolan McLean (7-7 with a 3.32 ERA and 142 strikeouts in 119 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his 22nd of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Heriberto Hernandez

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