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Heriberto Hernandez
Miami Marlins

Heriberto Hernandez

Miami Marlins • #13 LF

Heriberto Hernandez And Marlins Take On Mets On Aug. 1

Heriberto Hernandez and his Miami Marlins will take on the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Saturday, Aug. 1 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Hernandez has +330 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Hernandez is hitting for a .236 BA, .307 OBP and .475 SLG with a 26.8% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .782 and he has scored 30 runs. In 287 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 43 runs. Hernandez has recorded seven steals on nine attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Mets.

Zach Thornton (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 2.43 ERA in 29 2/3 innings pitched, with 22 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Heriberto Hernandez

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