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Heriberto Hernandez
Miami Marlins

Heriberto Hernandez

Miami Marlins • #13 LF

Heriberto Hernandez And Marlins Play Diamondbacks On June 10

Heriberto Hernandez and the Miami Marlins will square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks at loanDepot park, on Wednesday, June 10 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Hernandez has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Hernandez is hitting for a .219 BA, .297 OBP and .368 SLG with a 24.2% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .665 and he has scored 10 runs. In 128 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 23 runs. Hernandez has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Rays.

Ryne Nelson makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 14th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.60 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 72 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Heriberto Hernandez

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