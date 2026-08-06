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Heriberto Hernandez
Miami Marlins

Heriberto Hernandez

Miami Marlins • #13 LF

Heriberto Hernandez And Marlins Square Off Against Braves On Aug. 6

Heriberto Hernandez and the Miami Marlins will face the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Thursday, Aug. 6 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Hernandez has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Hernandez is hitting for a .233 BA, .307 OBP and .463 SLG with a 26% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .770 and he has scored 31 runs. In 300 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 43 runs. Hernandez has recorded eight steals on 10 attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Braves.

Martin Perez (7-6) takes the mound for the Braves in his 18th start of the season. He has a 3.24 ERA in 97 1/3 innings pitched, with 75 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Heriberto Hernandez

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