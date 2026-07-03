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Heriberto Hernandez
Miami Marlins

Heriberto Hernandez

Miami Marlins • #13 LF

Heriberto Hernandez And Marlins Take On Athletics On July 3

Heriberto Hernandez and the Miami Marlins will square off against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Friday, July 3 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Hernandez has +340 odds to hit a home run as of Friday evening.

What It Means

Hernandez is hitting for a .218 BA, .294 OBP and .397 SLG with a 23.2% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .690 and he has scored 19 runs. In 194 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 29 runs. Hernandez has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Rockies.

Jack Perkins (2-3) takes the mound for the Athletics in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 6.00 ERA in 51 2/3 innings pitched, with 62 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Heriberto Hernandez

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