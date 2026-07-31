Henry Davis And Pirates Play Reds On July 31
Henry Davis and his Pittsburgh Pirates will square off against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Friday, July 31 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Davis has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Davis is hitting for a .171 BA, .268 OBP and .326 SLG with a 21.5% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .594 and he has scored 25 runs. In 214 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 28 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Diamondbacks.
The Reds are sending Hunter Greene (2-2) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 7.06 ERA and 29 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.