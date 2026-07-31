Henry Davis And Pirates Play Reds On July 31

Davis is hitting for a .171 BA, .268 OBP and .326 SLG with a 21.5% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .594 and he has scored 25 runs. In 214 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 28 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Diamondbacks.

The Reds are sending Hunter Greene (2-2) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 7.06 ERA and 29 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.

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