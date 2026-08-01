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Henry Davis
Pittsburgh Pirates

Henry Davis

Pittsburgh Pirates • #32 C

Henry Davis And Pirates Square Off Against Reds On Aug. 1

Henry Davis and his Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Saturday, Aug. 1 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Davis has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Davis is hitting for a .173 BA, .267 OBP and .325 SLG with a 21.1% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .592 and he has scored 26 runs. In 218 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 29 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Andrew Abbott makes the start for the Reds, his 23rd of the season. He is 5-6 with a 3.85 ERA and 94 strikeouts through 117 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Henry Davis

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