Henry Davis And Pirates Square Off Against Diamondbacks On July 29

Davis is hitting for a .174 BA, .271 OBP and .332 SLG with a 21.3% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .603 and he has scored 25 runs. In 211 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 28 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 2) against the Diamondbacks.

Eduardo Rodriguez (9-3 with a 2.64 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 122 2/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 22nd of the season.

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