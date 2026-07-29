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Henry Davis
Pittsburgh Pirates

Henry Davis

Pittsburgh Pirates • #32 C

Henry Davis And Pirates Square Off Against Diamondbacks On July 29

Henry Davis and the Pittsburgh Pirates will face the Arizona Diamondbacks at PNC Park, on Wednesday, July 29 at 12:35 p.m. ET. Davis has +600 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Davis is hitting for a .174 BA, .271 OBP and .332 SLG with a 21.3% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .603 and he has scored 25 runs. In 211 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 28 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 2) against the Diamondbacks.

Eduardo Rodriguez (9-3 with a 2.64 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 122 2/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 22nd of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Henry Davis

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