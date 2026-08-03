Henry Davis And Pirates Play Brewers On Aug. 3

Davis is hitting for a .175 BA, .271 OBP and .325 SLG with a 20.7% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .596 and he has scored 27 runs. In 222 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 30 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Reds.

Brandon Sproat makes the start for the Brewers, his 19th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 5.05 ERA and 96 strikeouts through 92 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.