Henry Davis And Pirates Play Braves On July 8

Davis is hitting for a .155 BA, .250 OBP and .323 SLG with a 20.9% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .573 and he has scored 20 runs. In 177 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 24 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Braves.

Grant Holmes makes the start for the Braves, his 17th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.83 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 82 1/3 innings pitched.

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