Henry Davis And Pirates Square Off Against Athletics On June 17

Davis is hitting for a .135 BA, .236 OBP and .278 SLG with a 21.4% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .514 and he has scored 13 runs. In 145 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 17 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Marlins.

Aaron Civale makes the start for the Athletics, his 12th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 4.20 ERA and 39 strikeouts through 55 2/3 innings pitched.

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