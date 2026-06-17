Henry Davis And Pirates Square Off Against Athletics On June 17
Henry Davis and his Pittsburgh Pirates will square off against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Wednesday, June 17 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Davis has +310 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Davis is hitting for a .135 BA, .236 OBP and .278 SLG with a 21.4% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .514 and he has scored 13 runs. In 145 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 17 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Marlins.
Aaron Civale makes the start for the Athletics, his 12th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 4.20 ERA and 39 strikeouts through 55 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.