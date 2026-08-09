Henry Bolte And Athletics Play Red Sox On Aug. 9

Bolte is hitting for a .253 BA, .332 OBP and .350 SLG with a 28.1% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .682 and he has scored 25 runs. In 270 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 22 runs. Bolte has recorded 13 steals on 20 attempts. In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Red Sox.

Patrick Sandoval (1-0 with a 3.38 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his sixth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.