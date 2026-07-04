Heliot Ramos And Giants Play Rockies On July 4

Ramos is hitting for a .268 BA, .308 OBP and .454 SLG with a 25.1% strikeout rate and a 5.6% walk rate. His OPS is .761 and he has scored 23 runs. In 195 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 23 runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Rockies.

Sean Sullivan will make his first start of the season for the Rockies.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.