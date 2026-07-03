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Heliot Ramos
San Francisco Giants

Heliot Ramos

San Francisco Giants • #17 LF

Heliot Ramos And Giants Square Off Against Rockies On July 3

Heliot Ramos and his San Francisco Giants will take on the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Friday, July 3 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Ramos has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Ramos is hitting for a .268 BA, .309 OBP and .458 SLG with a 25.1% strikeout rate and a 5.8% walk rate. His OPS is .767 and he has scored 23 runs. In 191 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 23 runs. In his previous appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2 for 4 with a triple, a home run and two RBIs) against the Diamondbacks.

The Rockies will send Ryan Feltner (2-2) to the mound to make his 12th start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.42 ERA and 35 strikeouts through 53 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Heliot Ramos

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