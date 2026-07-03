Heliot Ramos And Giants Square Off Against Rockies On July 3

Ramos is hitting for a .268 BA, .309 OBP and .458 SLG with a 25.1% strikeout rate and a 5.8% walk rate. His OPS is .767 and he has scored 23 runs. In 191 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 23 runs. In his previous appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2 for 4 with a triple, a home run and two RBIs) against the Diamondbacks.

The Rockies will send Ryan Feltner (2-2) to the mound to make his 12th start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.42 ERA and 35 strikeouts through 53 2/3 innings pitched.

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