Heliot Ramos And Giants Take On Rockies On July 12

Ramos is hitting for a .271 BA, .307 OBP and .468 SLG with a 26% strikeout rate and a 5.2% walk rate. His OPS is .775 and he has scored 31 runs. In 231 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 28 runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 against the Rockies.

Michael Lorenzen (3-9 with a 6.46 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his 20th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.