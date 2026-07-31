FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Heliot Ramos
San Francisco Giants

Heliot Ramos

San Francisco Giants • #17 LF

Heliot Ramos And Giants Face Padres On July 31

Heliot Ramos and his San Francisco Giants will face the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Friday, July 31 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Ramos has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Ramos is hitting for a .267 BA, .306 OBP and .433 SLG with a 26.2% strikeout rate and a 5.1% walk rate. His OPS is .739 and he has scored 36 runs. In 294 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 34 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Bradgley Rodriguez makes the start for the Padres, his fourth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.33 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Heliot Ramos

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

San Francisco GiantsRecent San Francisco Giants Player News

View All San Francisco Giants Player News