Heliot Ramos And Giants Face Padres On July 31

Ramos is hitting for a .267 BA, .306 OBP and .433 SLG with a 26.2% strikeout rate and a 5.1% walk rate. His OPS is .739 and he has scored 36 runs. In 294 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 34 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Bradgley Rodriguez makes the start for the Padres, his fourth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.33 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched.

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