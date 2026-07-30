Heliot Ramos And Giants Take On Padres On July 30

Ramos is hitting for a .267 BA, .304 OBP and .436 SLG with a 26.3% strikeout rate and a 4.8% walk rate. His OPS is .740 and he has scored 35 runs. In 289 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 34 runs. He racked up three RBI (going 4-for-5 with a walk) in his most recent game against the Brewers.

JP Sears gets the start for the Padres, his sixth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.86 ERA and 23 strikeouts through 28 2/3 innings pitched.

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