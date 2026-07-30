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Heliot Ramos
San Francisco Giants

Heliot Ramos

San Francisco Giants • #17 LF

Heliot Ramos And Giants Take On Padres On July 30

Heliot Ramos and the San Francisco Giants will take on the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Thursday, July 30 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Ramos has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Ramos is hitting for a .267 BA, .304 OBP and .436 SLG with a 26.3% strikeout rate and a 4.8% walk rate. His OPS is .740 and he has scored 35 runs. In 289 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 34 runs. He racked up three RBI (going 4-for-5 with a walk) in his most recent game against the Brewers.

JP Sears gets the start for the Padres, his sixth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.86 ERA and 23 strikeouts through 28 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Heliot Ramos

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