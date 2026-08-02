Heliot Ramos And Giants Take On Padres On Aug. 2

Ramos is hitting for a .264 BA, .305 OBP and .426 SLG with a 26.8% strikeout rate and a 5.3% walk rate. His OPS is .731 and he has scored 36 runs. In 302 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 34 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Michael King (6-7) takes the mound for the Padres in his 23rd start of the season. He's put together a 3.38 ERA in 125 1/3 innings pitched, with 109 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.