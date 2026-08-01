Heliot Ramos And Giants Take On Padres On Aug. 1

Ramos is hitting for a .264 BA, .303 OBP and .429 SLG with a 26.3% strikeout rate and a 5.1% walk rate. His OPS is .732 and he has scored 36 runs. In 297 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 34 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Padres.

Walker Buehler (6-5) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his 22nd start of the season. He has a 5.13 ERA in 100 2/3 innings pitched, with 91 strikeouts.

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