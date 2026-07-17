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Heliot Ramos
San Francisco Giants

Heliot Ramos

San Francisco Giants • #17 LF

Heliot Ramos And Giants Square Off Against Mariners On July 17

Heliot Ramos and the San Francisco Giants will take on the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Friday, July 17 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Ramos has +480 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Ramos is hitting for a .275 BA, .311 OBP and .468 SLG with a 26% strikeout rate and a 5.1% walk rate. His OPS is .779 and he has scored 31 runs. In 235 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 28 runs. He returns to action for the first time since July 12, when he went 2 for 4 against the Rockies.

Bryce Miller gets the start for the Mariners, his 10th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 2.18 ERA and 65 strikeouts through 57 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Heliot Ramos

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