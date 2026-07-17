Heliot Ramos And Giants Square Off Against Mariners On July 17

Ramos is hitting for a .275 BA, .311 OBP and .468 SLG with a 26% strikeout rate and a 5.1% walk rate. His OPS is .779 and he has scored 31 runs. In 235 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 28 runs. He returns to action for the first time since July 12, when he went 2 for 4 against the Rockies.

Bryce Miller gets the start for the Mariners, his 10th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 2.18 ERA and 65 strikeouts through 57 2/3 innings pitched.

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