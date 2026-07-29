Heliot Ramos And Giants Play Brewers On July 29

Ramos is hitting for a .257 BA, .293 OBP and .429 SLG with a 26.9% strikeout rate and a 4.6% walk rate. His OPS is .722 and he has scored 34 runs. In 283 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 31 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Shane Drohan (5-4 with a 3.51 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his 12th of the season.

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