Heliot Ramos And Giants Play Brewers On July 29
Heliot Ramos and the San Francisco Giants will face the Milwaukee Brewers at Oracle Park, on Wednesday, July 29 at 3:45 p.m. ET. Ramos has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Ramos is hitting for a .257 BA, .293 OBP and .429 SLG with a 26.9% strikeout rate and a 4.6% walk rate. His OPS is .722 and he has scored 34 runs. In 283 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 31 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Brewers.
Shane Drohan (5-4 with a 3.51 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his 12th of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.