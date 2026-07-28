FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Heliot Ramos
San Francisco Giants

Heliot Ramos

San Francisco Giants • #17 LF

Heliot Ramos And Giants Face Brewers On July 28

Heliot Ramos and the San Francisco Giants will take on the Milwaukee Brewers at Oracle Park, on Tuesday, July 28 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Ramos has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Ramos is hitting for a .258 BA, .294 OBP and .432 SLG with a 27.2% strikeout rate and a 4.7% walk rate. His OPS is .726 and he has scored 34 runs. In 279 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 31 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Brewers.

Logan Henderson gets the start for the Brewers, his ninth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 3.05 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Heliot Ramos

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

San Francisco GiantsRecent San Francisco Giants Player News

View All San Francisco Giants Player News