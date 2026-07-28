Heliot Ramos And Giants Face Brewers On July 28

Ramos is hitting for a .258 BA, .294 OBP and .432 SLG with a 27.2% strikeout rate and a 4.7% walk rate. His OPS is .726 and he has scored 34 runs. In 279 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 31 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Brewers.

Logan Henderson gets the start for the Brewers, his ninth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 3.05 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched.

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