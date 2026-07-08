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Heliot Ramos
San Francisco Giants

Heliot Ramos

San Francisco Giants • #17 LF

Heliot Ramos And Giants Face Blue Jays On July 8

Heliot Ramos and the San Francisco Giants will face the Toronto Blue Jays at Oracle Park, on Wednesday, July 8 at 3:45 p.m. ET. Ramos has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Ramos is hitting for a .279 BA, .318 OBP and .493 SLG with a 25.2% strikeout rate and a 5.6% walk rate. His OPS is .810 and he has scored 29 runs. In 214 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 28 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4) in his last game against the Blue Jays.

Dylan Cease (5-4) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his 17th start of the season. He has a 2.79 ERA in 90 1/3 innings pitched, with 137 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Heliot Ramos

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