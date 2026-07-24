Heliot Ramos And Giants Play Angels On July 24

Ramos is hitting for a .268 BA, .304 OBP and .455 SLG with a 26.9% strikeout rate and a 4.6% walk rate. His OPS is .759 and he has scored 33 runs. In 260 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 31 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Royals.

The Angels will send Grayson Rodriguez (3-3) out to make his ninth start of the season. He is 3-3 with an 8.23 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 35 2/3 innings pitched.

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