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Hayden Wesneski
Houston Astros

Hayden Wesneski

Houston Astros • #39 RP

Hayden Wesneski And Astros Play Angels On July 29

Hayden Wesneski will get the start for his Houston Astros against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Wednesday, July 29 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Wesneski has -130 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

Wesneski went 1-3 with a 4.50 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched last season.

The Angels are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Hayden Wesneski

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