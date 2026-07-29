Hayden Wesneski And Astros Play Angels On July 29

Wesneski went 1-3 with a 4.50 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched last season.

The Angels are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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