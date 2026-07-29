Hayden Wesneski And Astros Play Angels On July 29
Hayden Wesneski will get the start for his Houston Astros against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Wednesday, July 29 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Wesneski has -130 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday evening.
What It Means
Wesneski went 1-3 with a 4.50 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched last season.
The Angels are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.