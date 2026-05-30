Harrison Bader And Giants Square Off Against Rockies On May 30

Bader is hitting for a .170 BA, .198 OBP and .358 SLG with a 30.6% strikeout rate and a 3.6% walk rate. His OPS is .557 and he has scored 10 runs. In 111 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 14 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

The Rockies are sending Ryan Feltner (1-1) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 6.30 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.

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