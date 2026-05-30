FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Harrison Bader
San Francisco Giants

Harrison Bader

San Francisco Giants • #9 CF

Harrison Bader And Giants Square Off Against Rockies On May 30

Harrison Bader and the San Francisco Giants will take on the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Saturday, May 30 at 9:10 p.m. ET. Bader has +610 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Bader is hitting for a .170 BA, .198 OBP and .358 SLG with a 30.6% strikeout rate and a 3.6% walk rate. His OPS is .557 and he has scored 10 runs. In 111 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 14 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

The Rockies are sending Ryan Feltner (1-1) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 6.30 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Harrison Bader

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

San Francisco GiantsRecent San Francisco Giants Player News

View All San Francisco Giants Player News