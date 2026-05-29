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Harrison Bader
San Francisco Giants

Harrison Bader

San Francisco Giants • #9 CF

Harrison Bader And Giants Play Rockies On May 29

Harrison Bader and his San Francisco Giants will square off against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Friday, May 29 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Bader has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Bader is hitting for a .167 BA, .196 OBP and .363 SLG with a 29.9% strikeout rate and a 3.7% walk rate. His OPS is .559 and he has scored 10 runs. In 107 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 13 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Diamondbacks.

Michael Lorenzen (2-7 with a 7.21 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his 12th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Harrison Bader

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