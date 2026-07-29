Hao-Yu Lee And Tigers Face Orioles On July 29

Lee is hitting for a .275 BA, .307 OBP and .440 SLG with a 24.4% strikeout rate and a 4.7% walk rate. His OPS is .747 and he has scored 17 runs. In 193 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 25 runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 3 with two RBIs against the Orioles.

Trevor Rogers (6-7) takes the mound for the Orioles in his 20th start of the season. He has a 4.17 ERA in 103 2/3 innings pitched, with 83 strikeouts.

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