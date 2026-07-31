Hao-Yu Lee And Tigers Square Off Against Athletics On July 31

Lee is hitting for a .272 BA, .303 OBP and .435 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 4.6% walk rate. His OPS is .737 and he has scored 17 runs. In 196 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 26 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 2 with an RBI) against the Orioles.

Jeffrey Springs (3-10) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his 22nd start of the season. He has a 6.23 ERA in 104 2/3 innings pitched, with 86 strikeouts.

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