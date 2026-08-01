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Hao-Yu Lee
Detroit Tigers

Hao-Yu Lee

Detroit Tigers • #50 2B

Hao-Yu Lee And Tigers Take On Athletics On Aug. 1

Hao-Yu Lee and the Detroit Tigers will take on the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Saturday, Aug. 1 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Lee has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Lee is hitting for a .269 BA, .299 OBP and .430 SLG with a 25.3% strikeout rate and a 4.5% walk rate. His OPS is .730 and he has scored 17 runs. In 198 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 26 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Athletics.

Jack Perkins (2-6 with a 6.45 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his ninth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Hao-Yu Lee

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