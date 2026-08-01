Hao-Yu Lee And Tigers Take On Athletics On Aug. 1

Lee is hitting for a .269 BA, .299 OBP and .430 SLG with a 25.3% strikeout rate and a 4.5% walk rate. His OPS is .730 and he has scored 17 runs. In 198 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 26 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Athletics.

Jack Perkins (2-6 with a 6.45 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his ninth of the season.

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