Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Play Tigers On July 28

Henderson is hitting for a .221 BA, .292 OBP and .401 SLG with a 23.5% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .693 and he has scored 61 runs. In 486 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 45 runs. Henderson has recorded eight steals on 12 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Troy Melton (5-1 with a 1.95 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his 11th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.