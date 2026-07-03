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Gunnar Henderson
Baltimore Orioles

Gunnar Henderson

Baltimore Orioles • #2 SS

Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Play Reds On July 3

Gunnar Henderson and his Baltimore Orioles will take on the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Friday, July 3 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Henderson has +240 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Henderson is hitting for a .227 BA, .298 OBP and .416 SLG with a 22.8% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .714 and he has scored 49 runs. In 399 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 39 runs. Henderson has recorded six steals on 10 attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Brady Singer gets the start for the Reds, his 17th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 5.12 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 77 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Gunnar Henderson

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