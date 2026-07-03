Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Play Reds On July 3

Henderson is hitting for a .227 BA, .298 OBP and .416 SLG with a 22.8% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .714 and he has scored 49 runs. In 399 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 39 runs. Henderson has recorded six steals on 10 attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Brady Singer gets the start for the Reds, his 17th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 5.12 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 77 1/3 innings pitched.

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