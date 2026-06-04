Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Face Red Sox On June 4

Henderson is hitting for a .219 BA, .271 OBP and .427 SLG with a 26.1% strikeout rate and a 6.1% walk rate. His OPS is .698 and he has scored 31 runs. In 280 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 32 runs. Henderson has recorded six steals on nine attempts. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 5 with a double against the Red Sox.

The Red Sox will send Brayan Bello (2-5) to the mound for his eighth start of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.63 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.