FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore Belmont Stakes

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Gunnar Henderson
Baltimore Orioles

Gunnar Henderson

Baltimore Orioles • #2 SS

Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Face Red Sox On June 4

Gunnar Henderson and his Baltimore Orioles will square off against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Thursday, June 4 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Henderson has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Henderson is hitting for a .219 BA, .271 OBP and .427 SLG with a 26.1% strikeout rate and a 6.1% walk rate. His OPS is .698 and he has scored 31 runs. In 280 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 32 runs. Henderson has recorded six steals on nine attempts. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 5 with a double against the Red Sox.

The Red Sox will send Brayan Bello (2-5) to the mound for his eighth start of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.63 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Gunnar Henderson

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Baltimore OriolesRecent Baltimore Orioles Player News

View All Baltimore Orioles Player News