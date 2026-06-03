Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Square Off Against Red Sox On June 3

Henderson is hitting for a .220 BA, .273 OBP and .427 SLG with a 26.2% strikeout rate and a 6.2% walk rate. His OPS is .700 and he has scored 31 runs. In 275 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 32 runs. Henderson has recorded six steals on nine attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Payton Tolle (2-2 with a 2.61 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his eighth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.