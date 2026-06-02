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Gunnar Henderson
Baltimore Orioles

Gunnar Henderson

Baltimore Orioles • #2 SS

Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Take On Red Sox On June 2

Gunnar Henderson and his Baltimore Orioles will take on the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Tuesday, June 2 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Henderson has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Henderson is hitting for a .219 BA, .273 OBP and .426 SLG with a 26.6% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .699 and he has scored 31 runs. In 271 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (19th in MLB) and driven in 32 runs. Henderson has recorded six steals on nine attempts. He had two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Blue Jays.

Connelly Early (5-2 with a 2.95 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his 12th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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