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Gunnar Henderson
Baltimore Orioles

Gunnar Henderson

Baltimore Orioles • #2 SS

Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Take On Phillies On July 31

Gunnar Henderson and the Baltimore Orioles will take on the Philadelphia Phillies at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Friday, July 31 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Henderson has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Henderson is hitting for a .219 BA, .290 OBP and .395 SLG with a 23.4% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .685 and he has scored 63 runs. In 496 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 45 runs. Henderson has recorded eight steals on 12 attempts. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 5 against the Tigers.

Andrew Painter (1-8 with a 7.06 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his 13th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Gunnar Henderson

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